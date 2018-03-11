Corn Beef and Cabbage in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day

(WTNH) — What better way to get in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day then to have with a traditional food item such as a Corned Beef sandwich.

New London Whaler Cafe’s Chef Tomm came to Good Morning Connecticut Sunday to show us how to make the ultimate sandwich.

Chef Tomm works in New London through a program at New London High School that goes beyond the classroom and into restaurants and supermarkets where the students’ products are used or sold. All the money raised helps run the program.

The students also work with local businesses to bring their work to customers. Through the work of the students and with some help of industry professionals, students at New London High School are being prepped for the real world.

Chef Tomm put together a Reuben Sandwich and the recipe is as follows:

Reuben Sandwich: Yield 2 sandwiches

Ingredients

4 slices of Rye bread

2 slices of Havarti cheese

2oz drained sauerkraut

4oz thinly sliced pastrami

Softened butter

3 Tablespoons Thousand Island Dressing

Method:

Place 2oz of pastrami on two pieces of the rye bread. Top with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, havarti cheese and place top piece of bread on top. Spread butter on the top pieces of bread and place them butter side down in your sauté pan over medium and cook until the bread is golden brown. Place butter on the top and then flip over in the pan and again cook until golden brown. Remove from pan and serve!