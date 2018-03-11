Eversource continues restoring power ahead of third potential nor’easter

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — 1,200 people in Connecticut remain without power as of 4:30pm Sunday following Wednesday’s powerful nor’easter.

As crews continue to work around the clock restoring power, they are also keeping their eyes on another storm threatening the east coast.

At the height of last week’s storm, close to 150,000 customers were without power.

Eversource said they had 36 crews working in Haddam alone Sunday morning to restore power. Haddam was one of the worst hit areas in the storm. Crews say there are still downed wires in the locations without power and to treat those lines as live and energized.

Eversource says they’re also watching a potential nor’easter Monday into Tuesday extremely closely.

“Job number one is to get the remaining customers back on as quickly and safely as we can,” spokesperson Mitch Gross said. “In the meantime, we prepare for severe weather everyday. We’re watching the forecast and if need be, we’ll be ready one more time.”

Eversource says they hope to have everyone without power back up and running by 11pm Sunday.