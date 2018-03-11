Giants release veteran cornerback Rodgers-Cromartie

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants cut veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Sunday.

Rodgers-Cromartie and the team failed to rework his contract, which called for him to make $6.5 million in salary and a cap hit of $8.5 million.

The 2017 season was a difficult one for the 10-year pro who didn’t have an interception and was suspended for one game by then-coach Ben McAdoo for leaving practice without permission.

Rodgers-Cromartie was a first-round draft pick out of Tennessee State by the Cardinals in 2008. He played three seasons for Arizona, getting 13 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

He then went to Philadelphia for two years, Denver for one before spending the last four seasons with New York.

Rodgers-Cromartie will be 32 in April.

