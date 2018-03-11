Helicopter crashes into Manhattan’s East River, killing 2, injuring others

NEW YORK, NY. (WTNH) – Two people were killed when a private helicopter crashed into the East River Sunday evening, authorities said.

The red Eurocopter AS350 helicopter was carrying six passengers when it went down, police sources said. One of the passengers was seriously injured after being pulled from the water, sources said.

A bystander captured the helicopter’s descent into the water on video. The footage shows the final seconds as the chopper’s propellers strike the glassy river’s surface, its engine sputtering.

Helicopter crashes into Manhattans East River, killing 2, injuring others

X kj6jRk normal Helicopter crashes into Manhattans East River, killing 2, injuring othersJJ Magers@JJmagers

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape!

Twitter Ads info and privacy

The helicopter hit the cold water at East 96th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood about 7 p.m., local and federal authorities later confirmed.

The pilot who was experiencing engine failure, sources said.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that it was investigating the crash and added that the helicopter is “reportedly inverted in the water.” It added that the National Transportation Safety Board would lead the investigation.

004I2jDO normal Helicopter crashes into Manhattans East River, killing 2, injuring othersThe FAA

@FAANews

A Eurocopter AS350 went down in the East River near Roosevelt Island in at 7pm today. The helicopter reportedly is inverted in the water. Local authorities will confirm the number of people on board, their names and conditions. The is investigating.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

New York City’s NYPD and FDNY confirmed that there were sending emergency personnel into the area near East 90th Street in Manhattan.

X4kFmtcb normal Helicopter crashes into Manhattans East River, killing 2, injuring othersNYPD NEWS

@NYPDnews

Our @NYPDspecialOps and @FDNY personnel are responding to reports of a helicopter in the East River near East 90th Street. Expect to see emergency personnel in the area. More information to follow when available.

