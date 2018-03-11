Huge crowds pack New Haven for Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday’s weather was absolutely perfect for the Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Thousands of people lined the streets of the Elm City for the annual tradition, with many dressing to impress, and do a little dancing to traditional Irish music. It was an amazing parade, with the city covered in green and gold.

To give you an idea of how popular this parade is, more than 100,000 people attended this year’s parade. Some people got here Saturday on the sidewalk, with parked cars in front of them to ensure front row seats. That’s dedication to an amazing parade.

From the Hillhouse marching band, to the traditional fife and drum, the parade had something for everyone.

Kathy St. Clair has seen it all, and still is part of the fun every year.

“We’ve been in snow, and called the rain, we used to even stand in the rain, but now that we’re older we don’t do rain so well.”

Ray St. Clair talked about his favorite aspects of the parade.

“Marching, the dancing, all the people are happy!”

There are almost as many News 8 employees at the parade as there are spectators. From Tim in the crane, to the news set, there are a lot of people out there enjoying themselves!

Jennifer Toth, of Stratford, said the spectators were having a great time.

“The parking was easy, every was in a good mood and happy,”

“It’s fun, my favorite holiday is Halloween and this is like Halloween for the Irish,” said Chelsea Snyder, of New Haven.

Dylan Wooding, of New Haven, may not be Irish, but on Parade day, everyone joins the party.

“Irish? 100% Irish? 100% not Irish, but you’re embracing it! I am every year, what is it about St. Patrick’s Day,? I have no idea but it’s fun.”