Irish step dancers show their moves in honor of St. Patrick’s Day

(WTNH)- St. Patrick’s Day parades include many different people including Irish step dancers!

Dancers from the Ashurst Academy of Irish Dance came to Good Morning Connecticut Sunday to show us some of their moves.

The academy is directed by Christina and Criag Ashurst, who both toured with Riverdance, Lord of the Dance.

This year the dancing school has two students that are preparing to go to the World Irish Dance Championships in Glasgow at the end of the month.

The Irish step dancers will be participating in the Danbury parade on March, 25th.

