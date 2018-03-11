Power restored to hundreds around the state Sunday

Line crews were in Haddam Sunday working to restore power to customers in the dark for days.

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ralph Coppola was without power for four days and he says the problem was completely avoidable.

Coppola says he has been fighting the town of Branford and Eversource for over one year to remove a tree threatening to take down wires near his home. Last month, Coppola says a tree warden put a note on the maple tree saying it needed to be taken down, but it never was. Mother Nature had her way and tree branches knocked out the wires during Wednesday’s nor’easter.
“There was a big bang, sparks all over the place,” Coppola recalled.
Coppola was in the cold and dark for four days. He says his frustration stemmed from not getting a straight answer from Eversource about when the lights would come back on.
“Everytime I called them, they told me different story. They told me it would be an hour, they told me it would be two hours they told me it was done,” Coppola said.
Coppola also requires a CPAP machine to breathe. He says Eversource told him he wasn’t a medical priority for power restoration.
“The town or Eversource – someone dropped the ball and I’m the one who suffers for it,” Coppola said.
Eversource praised their work in restoring power to tens of thousands by Sunday saying, “the progress is really outstanding,” and that they’re committed to getting everyone back up and running by 11pm Sunday.
About 300 customers in the entire state of Connecticut were without power Sunday by 11pm.
It’s now a race against time before a third nor’easter potentially pummels the east coast Monday night into Tuesday. Eversource spokesman, Mitch Gross, says they’re keeping a close eye on the storm.
“We prepare for severe weather every day. We’re watching the forecast and if need be will be ready one more time,” Gross said.

