Rescuers can’t save pregnant porpoise left ashore in storm

In this Friday, March 9, 2018, photo taken in Quincy, Mass., at a New England Aquarium off-site facility, volunteers Teresa Padvaiskas and Julian Kabawat prepare a harbor porpoise for a necropsy after it was stranded during a storm in Boston. (New England Aquarium via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Rescuers say they were unable to save a stranded, pregnant porpoise that washed up in Boston during a recent storm.

The New England Aquarium Rescue Team responded immediately to the harbor porpoise, which became stranded Wednesday in the Dorchester neighborhood near the Harbor Point housing development. An aquarium spokesman says the animal died just before rescuers arrived at the scene near the storm’s height.

Harbor porpoises are the smallest species of dolphin that lives in New England waters, and they hunt fish in Boston Harbor in winter and spring. The aquarium spokesman says the presence of porpoises near Boston is a “dividend of the Boston Harbor clean-up.”

Biologists with the aquarium say a necropsy showed the porpoise had a nearly full-term fetus and couldn’t survive trauma suffered in the stranding.

