Serious crash closes part of Route 8 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are responding to a serious two car accident on Route 8 causing it to partially close. This accident happened early Sunday morning around 3 A.M.

Route 8 Southbound is closed between exits 36 and 35. Troop A of Southbury estimates that the accident will be cleared within the hour.

Troop A of Southbury asks that if there is anyone that witnessed or has any information about the incident to contact them at 203-267-2200.

There is no word on the cause of this accident.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.