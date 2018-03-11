Simple hair tricks to get you out the door

(WTNH)- Waking up in the morning and trying to get ready for the day in a time crunch can be tough.

Stylist Maritza Mendez with Supercuts came to Good Morning Connecticut and showed us some hair tricks that will get you out the door fast while still looking good all day long.

Mendez said getting ready quickly starts with getting the right haircut. If you have a fast-paced life, you need a low-maintenance cut to match. Having a one-layer cut gives your hair more volume and means less styling time. Guys can simply add product to style the top. Spray with a medium-hold hairspray can lock in the style.