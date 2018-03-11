Third nor’easter in 2 weeks on the horizon

Vehicles travel northbound over a snow-covered Interstate 287 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BOSTON (AP) — The Northeast is bracing for its third nor’easter in fewer than two weeks.

The National Weather Service reports Sunday that a southern storm is expected to make its way up the coast causing more snowfall.

The Boston area is predicted to get 6-8 inches while Maine could see more than a foot of snow by Wednesday.

New York could see 4-6 inches of snow. Philadelphia could see a few inches by Tuesday’s morning commute. Eight inches could fall in West Virginia.

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of New England.

The risk for coastal flooding is expected to be lower than the last nor’easter, which flooded much of Cape Cod and seaside towns.

Northeast residents are still digging out from Wednesday’s storm. Thousands remain without power.

