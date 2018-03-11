UConn Health study says hand dryers circulate bacteria

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–A gross discovery was made by researchers in Connecticut this week.

According to researchers at UConn Health, hand dryers circulate bacteria, which may end up coating your hands right after you wash them. Should we be using paper towels instead?

What’s your go-to after you use the facilities? Should we just get rid of all hand dryers?

The panel briefly weighs in during our final segment on this week’s edition of “Capitol Report.”

Related: Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ Congressman John Larson

Watch the video above for more.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s