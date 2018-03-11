Warren says she has no intention of running for president

Holding a transcript of her speech in the Senate Chamber, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts reacts to being rebuked by the Senate leadership and accused of impugning a fellow senator, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., the attorney general nominee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Warren was barred from saying anything more on the Senate floor about Sessions after she quoted from an old letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow about Sessions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts says she has no intention of running for president in 2020, but she also is leaving herself room to reconsider.

Warren is refusing to pledge to complete a second six-year Senate term if she’s re-elected in November.

The high-profile liberal is often discussed as a potential 2020 rival to President Donald Trump.

Warren tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she knows there’s anxiety among Democrats about a possible second Trump term.

A Massachusetts newspaper has challenged Warren to clear up questions about her claims to Native American heritage by taking a DNA test. Asked if she will, Warren instead talked about her family and Native American issues.

Trump derisively refers to Warren as “Pocahontas” to mock her claim about being part American Indian.

