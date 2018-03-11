What to expect from the ‘American Idol’ premiere

NEW YORK (ABC) — When “American Idol” first aired in 2002, it was subtitled “The Search for a Superstar,” and when the show premieres Sunday night that’s just what judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be doing.

Ryan Seacrest will return to host the show, which will air at 8 p.m. ET.

In the season premiere, viewers will watch music hopefuls from cities around the U.S. try out for the show.

“We are looking for something unusual — I am, in particular,” Perry told ABC News. “There [are] a lot of great singers but… it all depends on what kind of star you want. Do you want someone who can just play… bars? Or do you want to fill arenas?”

“What kind of star do you want?” the “Fireworks” singer continued. “I’m always looking for the biggest one. So I think it’s a combination of things. It’s about presence. It’s about, what do they contribute musically? Is their perspective different… is it unique?”