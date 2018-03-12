2 arrested for possession of more than 1,100 bags of heroin in Sprague

SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH)–State police have seized more than 1,100 bags of heroin and fentanyl from a home in Sprague.

28-year-old Kayla Murray and 30-year-old Richard Reiser, both of 105 West Street, were arrested. The two were charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school.

Police also found 60 hydrocodone pills, 25 buprenorphine/naloxone strips, and approximately $8,000.00 in cash.

Murray and Reiser each were held on $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on March 16.

Anyone with information on illegal drug sales in Eastern Connecticut is asked to call the Statewide Narcotics Task Force at 860-685-8190. Calls will be kept confidential.

