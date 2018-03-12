8 Minute Meals: spicy tofu lettuce wraps

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach and Blogger April Godfrey makes spicy tofu lettuce wraps to spice up your Meatless Monday.

Ingredients:

8 ounces of very firm tofu, cubed
1-2 cloves of garlic, pressed
One carrot shredded
2 Tsp olive oil
3 Tbsp Tamari sauce
3 Tbsp Hoisin sauce
1 Tsp chili sauce
I can water chestnuts chopped
Scallions
Optional: Chopped peanuts
One head of butter lettuce or iceberg lettuce

Directions:

-Rinse lettuce very well and set to the side.

-In a skillet over medium heat, add oil and garlic and sauté for one minute.

-Add chopped very firm tofu and Sauté for 4-5 minutes.

-Add Tamari, Hoisin and chili sauces. Mix well.

-Add shredded carrots and water chestnuts, sauté for an additional 3 minutes

-Scoop into lettuce shell and top with chopped scallions and chopped peanuts.

