8 Minute Meals: spicy tofu lettuce wraps

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach and Blogger April Godfrey makes spicy tofu lettuce wraps to spice up your Meatless Monday.

Ingredients:

8 ounces of very firm tofu, cubed

1-2 cloves of garlic, pressed

One carrot shredded

2 Tsp olive oil

3 Tbsp Tamari sauce

3 Tbsp Hoisin sauce

1 Tsp chili sauce

I can water chestnuts chopped

Scallions

Optional: Chopped peanuts

One head of butter lettuce or iceberg lettuce

Directions:

-Rinse lettuce very well and set to the side.

-In a skillet over medium heat, add oil and garlic and sauté for one minute.

-Add chopped very firm tofu and Sauté for 4-5 minutes.

-Add Tamari, Hoisin and chili sauces. Mix well.

-Add shredded carrots and water chestnuts, sauté for an additional 3 minutes

-Scoop into lettuce shell and top with chopped scallions and chopped peanuts.