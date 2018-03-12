American scientists rescued from icebound Antarctic island

The Laurence M. Gould research vessel, seen in a file image, was unable to pick up a team of U.S. researchers stuck on an ice-bound island off Antarctica's coast, the National Science Foundation said, March 10, 2018. (Photo: National Science Foundation via ABC News) 

(ABC News) — A group of American scientists was rescued from an island off Antarctica’s coast after ice prevented a U.S. Antarctic Program research vessel from reaching them.

The four U.S. scientists and a support staff member conducting research on Antarctica’s Joinville Island were airlifted by helicopter Sunday from an icebreaker ship dispatched by Argentina, said the National Science Foundation, which funds and manages the Antarctic program.

Members of a U.S. research team arrive on an Argentine icebreaker ship after they were airlifted from an icebound Antarctic island on March 11, 2018. (Photo: Argentine Antarctic Program via ABC News)

The group is to be transferred Monday to the Laurence M. Gould research vessel, after which they will travel to Punta Arenas, Chile, on South America’s southern tip, Peter West, a spokesman for the foundation, told ABC News on Sunday.

Argentina sent the icebreaker ship after receiving a request for assistance on Friday, the country’s foreign ministry said Saturday. The Argentine ship has helicopters able to reach the group’s camp “regardless of the ice conditions,” the National Science Foundation, a U.S. government agency, said.

The research team was “in no immediate danger, having more than a week’s worth of supplies, a safe camp, and communications with the outside world,” the foundation said Saturday.

A team of U.S. researchers were rescued on March 11, 2018, after getting stuck on Antarctica’s Joinville Island, which was surrounded by ice. (Photo: Ethan Norris/National Science Foundation via ABC News)

The research party, which was studying ancient climate, was led by Alex Simms of the University of California, Santa Barbara, according to the foundation. An employee of the foundation’s U.S.-based support contractor accompanied the group, the foundation said.

Antarctica’s Joinville Island, as seen from the Laurence M. Gould research vessel. Ice prevented the ship could not reach a team of U.S. researchers on the island; they were airlifted from the island on March 11, 2018. (Photo: Ethan Norris/National Science Foundation via ABC News)
