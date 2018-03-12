Amtrak suspending service between Boston, NYC on Tuesday

(WTNH)–Amtrak is temporarily suspending its service between Boston and New York City on Tuesday. The northeast corridor service will not run until at least 11 a.m.

Amtrak said service would return depending on the weather.

Modified service for Tuesday, March 13 not operating between New York City and Boston, Mass., includes:

Northeast Regional Service: 66, 67, 93, 95, 141,171, 190, 170, 172, 148

Acela Express Service: 2150, 2154, 2158, 2160, 2151, 2153, 2155, 2159, 2163

Modified service for Tuesday, March 13 not operating between Albany, N.Y. and Boston, Mass., includes:

Lake Shore Limited Service: 448 and 449

Canceled service for Tuesday, March 13, includes:

Acela Express Service: 2190

Amtrak Downeaster Service: 686, 687, 688, 689

Amtrak Keystone Service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg), Amtrak Empire Service (New York to Albany-Rensselaer – Niagara Falls) and Amtrak Shuttle Service (New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, Mass.,) will continue to operate as scheduled.

Customers will be re-accommodated on trains with similar departure times. You can check on Amtrak.com or your smartphone app. Anyone planning to travel should check their train status prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.