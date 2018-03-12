Another nor’easter could clobber areas hit hard by the last storm

CHESTER & NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Right after last week’s storm the entire town was without power and the cleanup continues. So folks there are not looking forward to the next nor’easter.

“We had just gotten power back for two days from the storm last Friday,” said Elizabeth Netsch of Chester.

She lost power with both of the last two nor’easters. In fact her entire town of Chester was in the dark after the last one.

Related: Lost power? Here’s how to keep it warm longer!

“We have a generator that we can hook some cords to so we didn’t put them away this time. We left them out. Ready to go,” said Netsch. “I did a lot of laundry and dishes yesterday. I want to be ready for a few more days out.”

And so do folks in Westbrook where this is the second time the pole in front of Sandy Plott’s house has been replaced in the last year. When we came by last week the tree which knocked it down was still in the road.

“There’s quite a few loud screeches and it’s a little sketchy,” said Plott. She got power back at 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

“I work in a barber shop so we had bets going as to whether when we’d have power and I lost because I didn’t think we’d have it yet,” said Plott.

Related: School districts deal with making up snow days

In New London city leaders are meeting again to prepare for this next nor’easter.

“We’re later in the year the pavement is warmer so it doesn’t stick to the surface. We don’t have to do as much salt treatment because it’s gonna melt fairly quickly after it hits,” said New London Public Works Director Brian Sear, “But the bottom line is keeping everything safe in that little window of intensity.”

“You know what I actually feel good about this. I don’t think we’re going to lose power,” said Plott. “But I could be wrong.”

“I’m hoping it won’t but it seems like it’s been a possibility the last few weeks so,” said Netsch.