Book shares collection of opinions following 2016 presidential election

(WTNH)–The political landscape in the United States changes every day. Headlines out of this White House or any other can give you whiplash.

Right after the 2016 presidential election, Michaela Papa of New Haven wanted to know what people were thinking. She put out the word that she was accepting reflections from people, no matter their politics, to put them in a book.

She got poetry, art, photographs, creative writing, in fiction and non-fiction, from people age 7 to those in their late ’80s. The book is called “States of the Union.”

“I was so surprised with how honest people were, they were so raw in what they were writing, and creating, and one thing that I really liked was that people weren’t necessarily writers, they would send me an email and they would say they’ve never written anything before. [They’d say] I’ve never written a poem before, but here’s a poem I wrote, and so it was great to read that.”

To find out more about the book, go to StatesoftheUnionBook.com.