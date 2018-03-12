Book shares collection of opinions following 2016 presidential election

By Published:

(WTNH)–The political landscape in the United States changes every day. Headlines out of this White House or any other can give you whiplash.

Right after the 2016 presidential election, Michaela Papa of New Haven wanted to know what people were thinking. She put out the word that she was accepting reflections from people, no matter their politics, to put them in a book.

She got poetry, art, photographs, creative writing, in fiction and non-fiction, from people age 7 to those in their late ’80s. The book is called “States of the Union.”

“I was so surprised with how honest people were, they were so raw in what they were writing, and creating, and one thing that I really liked was that people weren’t necessarily writers, they would send me an email and they would say they’ve never written anything before. [They’d say] I’ve never written a poem before, but here’s a poem I wrote, and so it was great to read that.”

To find out more about the book, go to StatesoftheUnionBook.com.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s