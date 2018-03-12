‘Brady’s Smile’ helps thousands of families with sick children in the hospital

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An Easton-based organization, helping parents with kids in the hospital, will mark it’s 10th anniversary in April. Today, News 8 introduces us to Brady’s Smile.

“Always, no matter what, he was always smiling,” remembered Annie and Matt Hinton.

Their son, Brady, was born in 2006 with a variety of severe medical conditions, including heart defects and kidney problems.

“He never ate a day in his life. He was fed through a tube in his stomach,” said Annie. “Ultimately we went to the children’s hospital in Pittsburgh for a kidney transplant, my mom was the donor, and the transplant failed within four hours.”

Brady died on his second birthday.

Just one month later, the Hintons founded Brady’s Smile, an organization that helps families when they’re in and out of the hospital.

“It would be the little things, like people bringing us dinner, or a nurse who handed me a Sudoku book when Brady was sleeping,” explained Annie. “Having a toothbrush or toothpaste to help yourself feel more refreshed.”

They started packing “comfort bags” filled with necessities, a tradition they now continue with their daughters.

“There was no problem for us if we had to get a hotel room for the night but we saw people sleeping in their cars, eating out of vending machines,” said Matt.

So, they arrange for meals to be delivered, along with blankets.

Brady’s Smile now works with 16 hospitals in 8 states. In 10 years, thanks to donations, the Hintons have distributed 20,000 comfort bags.

“We’ve also made about 20,000 blankets and fed about 11,000 people in the hospital,” added Matt.

The girls never knew Brady. However, everyday they see what his short life means and how he lives-on through the generosity of his parents and countless volunteers.

“This is 10 years of new experiences and new friendships and finding new ways to give back and keeping him alive through this – keeping that smile alive that inspired so much of this.”

This month, the Hintons are making 120 Easter baskets to deliver to two hospitals in Connecticut and one in New York. They’ll be filled with candy, books, crafts and love.

