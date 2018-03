ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – This St. Patrick’s Day, you can enjoy a myriad of corned-beef-goodness at Eli’s in Orange.

From corned beef and cabbage to corned beef egg rolls, they’re serving up delectable dishes throughout the Irish celebration.

Don’t forget Guinness, green beer, Irish Wolf Hound, and Irish Car Bomb cocktails.

You can visit Eli’s in Orange: 285 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477