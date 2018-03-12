Controversial Chief Justice nomination goes before House of Representatives

Related Coverage Chief justice nomination enveloped by politicking

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The most controversial nomination in years comes before the full House of Representatives Monday.

The nomination of Associate Justice Andrew McDonald to be the state’s top judge received an “unfavorable” 20-20 tie vote in the Judiciary Committee two weeks ago. Members of that committee questioned McDonald, a longtime friend and aide to Gov. Malloy, for 13 hours before that vote. Since then there has been an unprecedented campaign style effort to get him approved in the legislature with private groups funding “robo calls” to Republican lawmakers’ districts.

The rules of the legislature call for the House to first debate and vote on over turning the “unfavorable” recommendation from the Judiciary Committee. If that passes, the House when then vote on the nomination itself. A close vote is expected.

If the McDonald nomination passes in the House, it faces an even tougher challenge in the State Senate where one Democrat has “recused” herself because of a personal conflict.

It means the Republicans have an 18 to 17 advantage. It means that if McDonald is to be approved, at least one Republican would have to join all the Democrats so that the Lt. Governor could break the tie.