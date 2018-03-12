DeLauro to discuss opioid epidemic in Middletown

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro

(WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will be discussing ways to improve the federal government’s response to the opioid epidemic on Monday.

DeLauro will be holding a roundtable discussion about the federal government’s response to the opioid epidemic at Rushford in Middletown.

Recently, Republicans and Democrats agreed to provide $6 billion to fight opioid addiction.

The discussion is planned for 10 a.m. Monday morning at Rushford in Middletown.

