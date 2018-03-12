ER visits for opioid overdose up 30%, CDC study finds

“Just as more people are dying from prescription opioids, heroin and illicit fentanyl, this report highlights that more people are also being seen in emergency departments for overdoses from these products,” he said.

Opioids might not be best for pain

The study involved 240 patients diagnosed with chronic back, hip or knee pain recruited from 62 Minneapolis VA primary care clinicians from June 2013 to December 2015.

For the study, the patients were separated into two randomized groups: One group was treated with opioids, and the other received non-opioid medications.

Each group had a three-step prescribing strategy. For the non-opioid group, patients were prescribed acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in the first step. Step two included additional oral medications, such as nortriptyline or amitriptyline and topical analgesics. Step three included drugs like pregabalin or tramadol.

For the opioid group, the first step was immediate-release morphine, oxycodone or hydrocodone. Step two included morphine sustained-action and oxycodone sustained-action, and step three was transdermal fentanyl.

The researchers found that there was no significant difference in pain-related function and health-related quality of life between the two groups over 12 months.

Rather, the researchers found that non-opioid medications were associated with significantly better or lower pain intensity, but opioids caused significantly more medication-related adverse symptoms. No deaths or opioid use disorder diagnoses occurred during the study.

The researchers wrote that their “results do not support initiation of opioid therapy for moderate to severe chronic back pain or hip or knee osteoarthritis pain.”

On the other hand, many patients with chronic pain need some type of relief and turn to opioids for care.