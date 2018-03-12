Former Confederate site rededicated to Harriet Tubman

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Swan Auction Galleries shows a photograph of 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Swann Galleries is offering the circa late 1860s image for sale in New York during their auction of books, other printed material and photos from the slavery and abolition eras on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Courtesy Swann Auction Galleries via AP, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A space at a Baltimore park that had long honored two Confederate generals has been rededicated to abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The Baltimore Sun reports that hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the ceremony at Wyman Park Dell. The ceremony took place just feet from the now-empty pedestal where a large statue of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson once stood.

The statue was removed in August after a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia reignited the national debate over what to do with symbols of the Confederacy.

Saturday was the 105th anniversary of Tubman’s death. The space was renamed Harriet Tubman Grove.

Tubman was born a slave on Maryland‘s Eastern Shore. City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke called Tubman a “heroine and beacon for all ages.”

