Highlights: Bassick edges Hamden, 75-74, moves to D-1 semifinals

(WTNH)–Hamden nearly came all the way back to beat Bassick of Bridgeport in the high school boys’ basketball Division 1 Final Four.

The Lions controlled the game most of the way, as senior captain Qualon Wilkes brings one to the hole.

Bernie Lofton’s guys didn’t let anything come easy for the Green Dragons, but Jared becks guys showed some fight.

Jaylen Ricks was like lightning on the court–this one went down to the final seconds.

Bassick is able to hold off Hamden, 75-74.

Check out the highlights above.