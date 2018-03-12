Increased police presence at Windsor High School following social media threat

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be an increase in police presence at Windsor High School Monday morning after a threat was made on social media.

Superintendent of Windsor Public Schools, Craig Cooke, posted a letter addressing the threat on the district’s website (http://bit.ly/1U3UYRA).

The letter says that Windsor Public Schools was notified of a threat made on the social media app Snapchat against Windsor High School.

School officials say the town’s police department acted quickly and were able to identify the source of the threat.

In the letter Superintendent Cooke says he does not believe there is any danger for the high school. He says the source of the threat will not be in school tomorrow.

Superintendent Cooke asked the Windsor Police Department to increase their presence at the school Monday morning.

Windsor Public Schools is working closely with the Windsor Police Department as they continue to investigate.

The school system is asking parent’s who’s children has Snapchat to advise them to not share the post any further.