It’s National Napping Day

(WKRG) – National Napping Day is observed each year on the first Monday following the return of daylight saving time.

Numerous studies have shown that short 10-20 minute naps are the most effective when midday fatigue hits.  Improvements in alertness, productivity and mood have all been shown to improve with this type of snooze, according to National Day Calendar.

Experts say the best time to take a nap is eight hours after waking up or eight hours before going to bed.

So how should you observe National Napping Day? Take a relaxing nap and use #NationalNappingDay to post on social media.

