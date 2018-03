It’s National Napping Day

(WKRG) – National Napping Day is observed each year on the first Monday following the return of daylight saving time.

Numerous studies have shown that short 10-20 minute naps are the most effective when midday fatigue hits. Â Improvements in alertness, productivity and mood have all been shown to improve with this type of snooze, according to National Day Calendar.

Experts say the best time to take a nap is eight hours after waking up or eight hours before going to bed.

So how should you observe National Napping Day? Take a relaxing nap and use #NationalNappingDay to post on social media.