Jackie Leathe from Consignment Originals shows you how you can make money and save on shopping

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Consignment Originals shows you how to make money with your items in your home.

The General Manager Jackie Leathe tells us more about the family owned business and new location.  Consignment Originals is located at Avon, Rocky Hill, Cheshire, Orange and Manchester.

They are hosting “Fashion for a Cause” that benefits the March of Dimes Team Angels and Rainbows. The fundraiser will be held at 440 Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester on Tuesday, March 27th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

 

 

 

