Lost power? Here’s how to keep it warm longer!

(WTNH)–Another storm with heavy wet snow, another chance for you to lose power, and the prep work should start before the power even shuts off.

Step number one…if you have a well, head into the bathroom, and fill up your bath tub. This water is to be used for flushing toilets and cleaning things. Don’t use it as drinking water.

The next step is to warm your house. I mean really warm your house. Uncomfortably warm becomes nice and cozy if your power kicks off

If the power is out in your house, you can help keep it warmer for a little while longer by keeping the blinds closed at night. That will help insulate your house. During the day, open the blinds up and help allow the sun to hear your house up naturally.

After about four hours, food in your fridge starts to go bad. Take the food out, pack it in a cooler, and bring it outside. Once it’s outside, bury it in the snow. Yeah I know it sounds kind of strange but it makes sense. Bury any food outside. It will assure that it stays below 32 degrees and doesn’t get ruined.

If you’re concerned about broken pipes, there’s a fix for it! Shut off the water to your house and open all of the taps. Go to the lowest level of your house and drain any leftover water. Close off all faucets and it will keep your pipes from bursting.

Oh one more thing. If you park your car in a garage and you plan on leaving without power, give a tug on this mechanism right here. It will allow you to get out of your garage when you don’t have power.