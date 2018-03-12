Malloy to partially activate emergency center

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’s planning to partially activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center ahead of the latest snowstorm.

The Democrat says the EOC will begin monitoring storm conditions at 4 a.m. Tuesday. He says the nor’easter is expected to have an impact on the morning and potentially afternoon commutes.

Related: Another nor’easter could clobber areas hit hard by the last storm

Malloy says 4 to 8 inches of snow is predicted for western Connecticut, 8 to 12 inches in central Connecticut and 10 to 16 inches in eastern Connecticut. Light snow is expected to begin between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Department of Transportation is expected to have more than 600 plow trucks and 200 private contractors ready to clear state roads.

Malloy is urging people to take it slow and remember their winter weather driving skills.

Related: More outages expected as third nor’easter bears down on shoreline