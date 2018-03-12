Man struck, killed by car in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 56-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while walking in New Britain on Saturday night.

Police say officers, firefighters and EMS responded to the area of Farmington Avenue, between Sidoti Drive and Lurton Street, at around 8:46 p.m. for a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a New Britain resident who has not yet been identified, suffered fatal injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

According to police, the driver of the car, a 24-year-old New Britain woman, was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. There have been no charges filed at this time.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact police at (860) 826-3071.

