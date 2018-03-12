More outages expected as third nor’easter bears down on shoreline

GUILFORD/MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)–Bucket trucks are still up in the air, as more snow is ready to hit the ground. The piles of debris and snarled wires a punctuation mark to Mother Nature’s power.

“I didn’t realize we had that many trees down, but they were down all over the place,” said Bo Mooradian, who has been living in this Guilford neighborhood for 50 years. At age 90, he remembers all the big ones, and this last one to punch has been one of the worst he can remember.

“Did you lose power during both storms?” News 8’s Bob Wilson asked.

“I did! I lost for the first one, about three and a half days, and this one a day and a half.

How is he preparing for the next one?

“I have a generator and I have some propane tanks,” he said.

Jack Clancy missed three days of school from the last storm, and is hoping the next storm won’t put them any further behind.

“It was just a pain mostly the cleanup, the shoveling and everything, especially the power outages were rough,” he said.

There is one positive to back-to-back nor’easters. Out-of-state crews are still here to help restore power. Even so, Norm Joyce is prepared.

“We lose power out here all of the time. It doesn’t take much. They have a bunch of trees here marked to be taken down because they worry about them going onto the power lines, but it’ll be fine,” he said.

