New Haven to activate emergency operations center Tuesday morning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven City leaders are watching the track of a third nor’easter in less than two weeks by the minute. Deputy Director of the city’s Emergency Operations Center says the center will activate at 7am.

“Around 4am we start to get heavy snow,” EOC Rick Fontana told News 8. “We’re ready for more than six inches of snow. We’ll put as many hands on the road as we can and attack this storm and make sure people are safe.”

New Haven’s Dept. of Public Works will have crews on the road by 2am and tree crews will be standing by around 6am.

While prepped and fully prepared, it’s not without challenges. A major concern is weakened infrastructure after the region was battered by two previous nor’easters in less than one week.

“We had close to 3,000 outages in our last storm and that poses a big risk and an issue for the City of New Haven,” Fontana said.

United Illuminating called into the city’s preparedness meeting Monday, saying they have crews on the ground ready to respond to what they predict could be up to 10,000 people without power.

Mayor Toni Harp says the city has weathered the previous storms extremely well and that Tuesday will be no exception.

“We plan in the summertime for these things and we execute,” Mayor Harp said. “We got people without electricity back up and operating – there are towns in Connecticut that still are not up with electricity.”

Students and superintendents around the state watching the storm extremely closely.

“We’ve already used five snow days so this would be our sixth,” New Haven’s superintendent of Public Schools said.

“We’re ready for tomorrow and if there’s one next week, we’ll be ready for that one too,” Mayor Harp continued.