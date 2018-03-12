New York Giants free agency capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-13)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OL Justin Pugh; C Weston Richburg; G D.J. Fluker; RBs Orleans Darkwa and Shane Vereen; QB Geno Smith; WR Tavarres King; DT Jay Bromley; DE Kerry Wynn; LBs Keenan Robinson, Jonathan Casillas, Devon Kennard, Kelvin Sheppard, Akeem Ayers and Deontae Skinner; S Nat Berhe; CB Darryl Morris.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Brett Jones.

NEEDS: Name it and Giants probably need it. Biggest void remains offensive line, especially if they lose Pugh. Standout running back, quarterback of future, another safety to play with Landon Collins, linebackers who can cover running backs, placekicker and even punter are needs. That’s what happens when you win three games and fire coach and leave new coach Pat Shurmur with little. Good news is No. 2 draft pick should fill one of those needs. Would be interesting how Shurmur and Eli Manning get along, especially if new general manager Dave Gettleman takes QB heir apparent. Giants have potential to be explosive offense if WR Odell Backham Jr. shows no lingering effects from broken ankle; couple him with tight end Evan Engram and WR Sterling Shepard. With former Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher taking over same role, how will he try to incorporate some 3-4 fronts. Giants don’t have fast linebackers, although they picked up Alec Ogletree from Rams.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $14 million.

