Notre Dame-Fairfield outlasts Danbury, 76-70, in OT, moves to D-1 semis

(WTNH)–Another great game in Trumbull tonight, as 2nd-seed Notre Dame of Fairfield and No. 7 Danbury sold the place out.

The Hatters bringing it early, as the senior captians were working together–Denali Burton to Jordan Brown.

Then Burtin on the take, kid plays like a Denali– powerful and smooth.

Chris Watts’ guys find the answer though, with help from Josh Reaves.

In overtime, the Lancers pull away to win it 76-70.

They will play Bassick on Thursday night for a spot in the championship game.

Check out the highlights above.