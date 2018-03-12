Post parade party, clean up, & St. Patrick’s Day Parade awards list

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Leading a band in the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade takes precise execution and so does the clean up afterwards.

Charles Brooks has worked for New Haven public works for 20 years.

“I thought it was very enjoyable. I liked all the bands. I got to watch a little bit of it while I was going around poking up clean and safe,” said Brooks.

There’s no rest for the weary, now he’s trading in the rake for the shovel and snow is in the forecast for Monday night.

“Snow tonight and then we get ready for a hard day on Tuesday,” said Brooks.

Parade organizers crunched the numbers Monday morning and they tried to figure out just how many people filled downtown.

“We’re thinking 250 and 300,000, I mean just looking at the people especially in some spots where it was 9 and 10 deep down the route, so we’re hoping it was about that,” said Chairman for the parade Courtney Lundgren Connors.

Seeing those crowds, bands, and marchers made all the phone calls, meetings, and fundraisers worth it. So when does planning for 2019 start?

“Today. Happy First day of planning the 2019 parade, ” laughed Lundgren Connors.

Below is the list of 2018 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Awards:

Grand Marshal Award – Wilbur Cross High School Band

Queen Award – Bridget Judd

Honor Attendant Award – Maureen Heeran

Tom Slater Spirit of the Parade Award – Band O’Brothers

Best Overall Unit – Mattatuck Drum Band

Judge’s Award – NYC FD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums Band

Best Fife & Drum Corps, Senior – Stony Creek Fife & Drum Corps

Best Fire & Drum Corps, Senior, Second Place – Lancraft Fife & Drum Corps

Best Drum & Bugle Corps – Connecticut Hurricanes Drum & Bugle Corps

Best Drum & Bugle Corps, Second Place – St. Peter’s Drum Corps

Best Pipe & Drum – New Haven County Firefighter’s Emerald Society

Best Pipe & Drum, Second Place – Celtic Cross Pipes and Drums of Danbury, CT

Best Fire Department – New Haven County Firefighter’s Emerald Society

Best Fire Department, Second Place – New Haven Fire Department Local 825

Best Volunteer Fire Dept. – Thomaston Fire Department

Best Fire Department Color/Honor Guard – Middletown Fire Color Guard

Best Police Department – New Haven Police Emerald Society

Best Police Color/Honor Guard – Yale University Police

Best Police Color/Honor Guard, Second Place – Connecticut State Police

Best Military Unit, Junior – U.S. Naval Sea Cadets

Best Military Unit, Senior – U.S. Coast Guard

Best Military Unit, Musical – 102nd Army Band

Best Reenactment Unit – 2nd Connecticut Heavy Artillery

Best Reenactment Unit, Second Place – 27th Regiment CT Volunteers

Best High School Band – James Hillhouse High School Band

Best High School Band, Second Place – West Haven High School Marching Blue Devil Band

Best Middle School Band – Mauro-Sheridan Middle School Marching Band

Best Catholic School Unit – St. Francis/St. Rose of Lima School

Best Entertainment – Joseph A. Ferko String Band

Best Entertainment, Second Place – Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire

Best Float – West Haven Irish American Club

Best Entertainment Vehicle – WPLR 99.1 FM Radio

Best Entertainment Vehicle, Second Place – Radio 104.1 FM

Best Drill Team – Nation Drill Squad and Drum Corps

Best Drill Team, Second Place – FuSion Steppers

Best Charitable Organization – Trail of Terror

Best Irish Dance Unit – Lenihan School of Irish Dance

Best Irish Dance Unit, Second Place – Mulkerin School of Irish Dance

Best Irish Marching Unit – NH Gaelic Football & Hurling Club / IACC

Best Irish Marching Unit, Second Place – West Haven Irish American Club