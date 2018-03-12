Post parade party, clean up, & St. Patrick’s Day Parade awards list

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Leading a band in the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade takes precise execution and so does the clean up afterwards.
Charles Brooks has worked for New Haven public works for 20 years.
“I thought it was very enjoyable. I liked all the bands. I got to watch a little bit of it while I was going around poking up clean and safe,” said Brooks.
There’s no rest for the weary, now he’s trading in the rake for the shovel and snow is in the forecast for Monday night.
“Snow tonight and then we get ready for a hard day on Tuesday,” said Brooks.
Parade organizers crunched the numbers Monday morning and they tried to figure out just how many people filled downtown.
“We’re thinking 250 and 300,000, I mean just looking at the people especially in some spots where it was 9 and 10 deep down the route, so we’re hoping it was about that,” said Chairman for the parade Courtney Lundgren Connors.
Seeing those crowds, bands, and marchers made all the phone calls, meetings, and fundraisers worth it. So when does planning for 2019 start?
“Today. Happy First day of planning the 2019 parade, ” laughed Lundgren Connors.
Below is the list of 2018 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Awards:
Grand Marshal Award – Wilbur Cross High School Band
Queen Award – Bridget Judd
Honor Attendant Award – Maureen Heeran
Tom Slater Spirit of the Parade Award – Band O’Brothers
Best Overall Unit – Mattatuck Drum Band
Judge’s Award – NYC FD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums Band
Best Fife & Drum Corps, Senior – Stony Creek Fife & Drum Corps
Best Fire & Drum Corps, Senior, Second Place – Lancraft Fife & Drum Corps
Best Drum & Bugle Corps – Connecticut Hurricanes Drum & Bugle Corps
Best Drum & Bugle Corps, Second Place – St. Peter’s Drum Corps
Best Pipe & Drum – New Haven County Firefighter’s Emerald Society
Best Pipe & Drum, Second Place – Celtic Cross Pipes and Drums of Danbury, CT
Best Fire Department – New Haven County Firefighter’s Emerald Society
Best Fire Department, Second Place – New Haven Fire Department Local 825
Best Volunteer Fire Dept. – Thomaston Fire Department
Best Fire Department Color/Honor Guard – Middletown Fire Color Guard
Best Police Department – New Haven Police Emerald Society
Best Police Color/Honor Guard – Yale University Police
Best Police Color/Honor Guard, Second Place – Connecticut State Police
Best Military Unit, Junior – U.S. Naval Sea Cadets
Best Military Unit, Senior – U.S. Coast Guard
Best Military Unit, Musical – 102nd Army Band
Best Reenactment Unit – 2nd Connecticut Heavy Artillery
Best Reenactment Unit, Second Place – 27th Regiment CT Volunteers
Best High School Band – James Hillhouse High School Band
Best High School Band, Second Place – West Haven High School Marching Blue Devil Band
Best Middle School Band – Mauro-Sheridan Middle School Marching Band
Best Catholic School Unit – St. Francis/St. Rose of Lima School
Best Entertainment – Joseph A. Ferko String Band
Best Entertainment, Second Place – Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire
Best Float – West Haven Irish American Club
Best Entertainment Vehicle – WPLR 99.1 FM Radio
Best Entertainment Vehicle, Second Place – Radio 104.1 FM
Best Drill Team – Nation Drill Squad and Drum Corps
Best Drill Team, Second Place – FuSion Steppers
Best Charitable Organization – Trail of Terror
Best Irish Dance Unit – Lenihan School of Irish Dance
Best Irish Dance Unit, Second Place – Mulkerin School of Irish Dance
Best Irish Marching Unit – NH Gaelic Football & Hurling Club / IACC
Best Irish Marching Unit, Second Place – West Haven Irish American Club