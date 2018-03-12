Report: Waterbury schools overcrowded

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — Waterbury schools are reportedly overcrowded and the mayor of the city has asked for help.

According to The Republican American (http://bit.ly/2p86WOb), Waterbury schools are completely full after accepting many students, including those that came here following the hurricanes in Puerto Rico.

The overcrowding has reportedly led to too many kids in the classroom.

The newspaper reports that the city’s mayor, Ed O’Leary, asked other mayors and first selectman in the area to consider taking Waterbury students into their school districts.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s