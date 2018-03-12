Report: Waterbury schools overcrowded

(WTNH) — Waterbury schools are reportedly overcrowded and the mayor of the city has asked for help.

According to The Republican American (http://bit.ly/2p86WOb), Waterbury schools are completely full after accepting many students, including those that came here following the hurricanes in Puerto Rico.

The overcrowding has reportedly led to too many kids in the classroom.

The newspaper reports that the city’s mayor, Ed O’Leary, asked other mayors and first selectman in the area to consider taking Waterbury students into their school districts.