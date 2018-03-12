School districts deal with making up snow days

Related Coverage Third nor’easter in 2 weeks on the horizon

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– With another snowstorm hitting the state, school districts are making sure they hit the state mandated 180 day minimum requirement for students.

West Haven‘s Superintendent Neil Cavallaro said, “What we do when it snows is, we tack them on to the end of the school year. If we run out of days in June, we take them for our April vacation.”

Cavallaro said they have used 5 snow days so far.

“It would extend our school year from the 14th which is a Thursday of June until the 15th,” he said.

Parents said school closings make it harder for them financially.

Ortal Gefen said, “You don’t want to take your vacation days to stay home in the snow.” Melisa Abdelmesih added, “There’s nothing I can do. I have to call out or let my daughter do it.”

New Haven has 2 built in snow days. The last day of school was scheduled for June 14th, but the snow changed that to June 19th. In Milford, June 6th was the last day of school on the calendar now it’s June 12th. School districts are adding additional school days to June.

Some families already booked their summer vacation. Gefen said, “Nothing has been taken away from either of the breaks yet. It’s tough because my daughter is going out for vacation pretty near when the school year ends and I don’t want her to miss her 8th grade graduation.” Abdelmesih said, “We are supposed to go international. Travel.”

Cavallaro said school districts have a conference call with each other before a snow storm so they’re on the same page.

Cavallaro said, “If you notice Bridgeport, Stratford, Milford and West Haven usually follow suit together because we are so similar and there’s a link we all speak.”

Cristina Remirez added, “It will be extended and of course families who make plans then they have to change them but I guess there isn’t much we can do.”

Winter isn’t over yet and the last day of school can keep changing.