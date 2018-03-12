School districts deal with making up snow days

By Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– With another snowstorm hitting the state, school districts are making sure they hit the state mandated 180 day minimum requirement for students.
West Haven‘s Superintendent Neil Cavallaro said, “What we do when it snows is, we tack them on to the end of the school year. If we run out of days in June, we take them for our April vacation.”

Cavallaro said they have used 5 snow days so far.

“It would extend our school year from the 14th which is a Thursday of June until the 15th,” he said.

Related: Complete List of Storm Closings

Parents said school closings make it harder for them financially.

Ortal Gefen said, “You don’t want to take your vacation days to stay home in the snow.” Melisa Abdelmesih added, “There’s nothing I can do. I have to call out or let my daughter do it.”

New Haven has 2 built in snow days. The last day of school was scheduled for June 14th, but the snow changed that to June 19th. In Milford, June 6th was the last day of school on the calendar now it’s June 12th. School districts are adding additional school days to June.

Some families already booked their summer vacation. Gefen said, “Nothing has been taken away from either of the breaks yet. It’s tough because my daughter is going out for vacation pretty near when the school year ends and I don’t want her to miss her 8th grade graduation.” Abdelmesih said, “We are supposed to go international. Travel.”

Related: Third nor’easter in 2 weeks on the horizon 

Cavallaro said school districts have a conference call with each other before a snow storm so they’re on the same page.

Cavallaro said, “If you notice Bridgeport, Stratford, Milford and West Haven usually follow suit together because we are so similar and there’s a link we all speak.”

Cristina Remirez added, “It will be extended and of course families who make plans then they have to change them but I guess there isn’t much we can do.”

Winter isn’t over yet and the last day of school can keep changing.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s