Sen. Blumenthal urges Senate to pass anti-sex trafficking bill

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–The push continues in Connecticut to get the U.S. Senate to vote on a bipartisan anti-sex trafficking bill.

Senator Richard Blumenthal joined with sex trafficking survivors and their advocates to renew attention to the “Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act,” (SESTA) which allows victims and prosecutors to take legal action against internet platforms such as “Backpage,” that enable sex trafficking to occur on their sites.

“We know there are sites like Backpage that knowingly facilitate this type of activity,” said Erin Williamson of the Survivor Care Program. “It is the rape of our children that they are facilitating.”

“It’s blatantly children, America’s children are being bought and sold to the highest bidder right in front of our eyes,” said Theresa Leonard, a survivor.

The bill has already passed the House. Senator Blumenthal is hopeful that will prompt the Senate to take action.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s