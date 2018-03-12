Sen. Blumenthal urges Senate to pass anti-sex trafficking bill

Related Coverage Sen. Blumenthal to host sex trafficking survivor at State of the Union

(WTNH)–The push continues in Connecticut to get the U.S. Senate to vote on a bipartisan anti-sex trafficking bill.

Senator Richard Blumenthal joined with sex trafficking survivors and their advocates to renew attention to the “Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act,” (SESTA) which allows victims and prosecutors to take legal action against internet platforms such as “Backpage,” that enable sex trafficking to occur on their sites.

“We know there are sites like Backpage that knowingly facilitate this type of activity,” said Erin Williamson of the Survivor Care Program. “It is the rape of our children that they are facilitating.”

“It’s blatantly children, America’s children are being bought and sold to the highest bidder right in front of our eyes,” said Theresa Leonard, a survivor.

The bill has already passed the House. Senator Blumenthal is hopeful that will prompt the Senate to take action.