Ski areas excited about more snow

(WTNH)–More snow is coming here to Connecticut and while a lot of us are ready for spring, ski areas are excited about the March snow.

“March storms are extremely beneficial, they keep our season going and extending,” said Jay Doughtry, General Manager of Mount Southington. “A lot of our business is front loaded, so a lot of our expenses come early in the season so later in the season we get to reap the benefits of mother nature and open on really good fresh powder.”

With the unpredictable weather March often brings us, for ski areas like Mount Southingthon, spring is not on their radar, and in their eyes, the snow can just keep on coming.

“I think with tomorrow’s storm, it’s going to benefit us huge, because we can finally get snow on the ground where everyone can see it,” said Duane Bass, Race Director at Mount Southington.

“We got a little nervous during February, there was that warm thaw…we thought we were going to be ending early, but fortunately for us we have gotten this natural snow and its worked out great,” said Doughtry.

Whether we like it or not , tomorrow’s forecast includes snow so skiers may as well make the most of it while they still can.

