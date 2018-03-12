Stretch Your Dollar: Getting more money when filing taxes

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH)– Uncle Sam could owe you money and you may not even know it. We are stretching your dollar with what to look for when filing your taxes that may get you more cash in your pocket. The IRS might give you more money this tax season.

“The IRS even reports annually a billion dollars in unclaimed refunds,” said Latasha Randle, H&R Block Senior Tax Specialist:

Refunds you could be eligible for — and not even know it.

“One of the things that we find that taxpayers overlook is the earned income tax credit. It’s one of those credits where it could be worth up to $6,269 for a taxpayer, but so many people don’t realize that they are eligible for it. As a matter of fact, one in five taxpayers who are eligible fail to take that credit each year,” said Randle.

That tax credit goes to low- and moderate-income workers but you have to ask for it. If you qualify but you already filed your taxes, you could still get cash back.

“Over half of the taxpayers don’t even realize that they have the option to amend that return and claim those deductions,” said Randle. “In most cases, you have up to 3 years to amend that return and claim that money.”

To see a list of common credits and deductions, go to usa.gov and click on taxes. A simple search could mean a bigger payday.

