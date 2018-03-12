Today’s Dish: A Successful Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Trish's family was dressed in green for the Irish celebration! (WTNH / Report-It /Trish)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! The Elm City turned into the Emerald City.

The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the sixth oldest parade in the U.S. and the single largest spectator event in Connecticut.

Catch some extra Z’s today! It’s National Napping Day! It comes just after the return of daylight saving time as some people may need some extra z’s to make up for losing that hour this weekend.

Catnaps are scientifically-proven to be beneficial. Studies show just a ten to 20-minute snooze can combat mid-day fatigue and help you be more energetic and productive.

Experts say the best time to take a nap is eight hours after waking up or eight hours before going to bed.

Some adorable penguins strutting their stuff at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium over the weekend.

Meghan Markle will attend her first official event with the Queen when she joins senior royals at a service marking Commonwealth Day.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hitting the road again. The superstar couple announced the “On The Run Two” stadium tour.

