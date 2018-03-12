Tractor trailer catches fire on I-84 in Danbury

(Photo Courtesy: James Gagliardo / Danbury Fire Department)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A tractor trailer fire closed a portion of Interstate 84 westbound in Danbury early Monday morning.

The Fire Department says that just before 3 a.m., fire crews responded I-84 west between exits 5 and 6 after receiving calls for a tractor trailer truck fire.

(Photo Courtesy: James Gagliardo / Danbury Fire Department)

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a fully involved fire in the trailer that was loaded with paper goods. The driver was able to get out of the truck safely before crews arrived.

(Photo Courtesy: James Gagliardo / Danbury Fire Department)

Firefighters used foam to the extinguish the flames and were able to put out the blaze quickly.

(Photo Courtesy: James Gagliardo / Danbury Fire Department)

Connecticut State Police also responded to the scene to close the right and center lanes of the highway. The scene has since been cleared and all lanes of I-84 have reopened to traffic.

(Photo Courtesy: James Gagliardo / Danbury Fire Department)
(Photo Courtesy: James Gagliardo / Danbury Fire Department)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Danbury Fire Marshal’s Office.

