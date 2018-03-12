Tractor trailer catches fire on I-84 in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A tractor trailer fire closed a portion of Interstate 84 westbound in Danbury early Monday morning.

The Fire Department says that just before 3 a.m., fire crews responded I-84 west between exits 5 and 6 after receiving calls for a tractor trailer truck fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a fully involved fire in the trailer that was loaded with paper goods. The driver was able to get out of the truck safely before crews arrived.

Firefighters used foam to the extinguish the flames and were able to put out the blaze quickly.

TT #crash in Danbury on I-84 WB by Exit 6. Right and center lanes are closed. pic.twitter.com/0fa5vfbUYb — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) March 12, 2018

Connecticut State Police also responded to the scene to close the right and center lanes of the highway. The scene has since been cleared and all lanes of I-84 have reopened to traffic.

Cleared: Tractor Trailer Accident – DANBURY #I84 West at Exit 6 (RTE 37) at 3/12/2018 6:46:04 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) March 12, 2018

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Danbury Fire Marshal’s Office.