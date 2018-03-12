UConn names Raphael Chillious interim head coach as Ollie fights firing

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team has named associate head coach Rapheal Chillious interim head coach.

Chillious will fill the spot until the school finds a replacement for Kevin Ollie. UConn started the process this weekend to terminate Ollie’s contract for ‘just cause.’

There’s still 3 years and about $10 million left on the deal. Ollie, who makes his living through his competitive spirit, is going to battle for what’s his over the next few weeks.

The school is not providing specifics on the ‘just cause’ they have on Ollie.