Yankees’ Greg Bird on injuries: “Not enjoyable, but valuable” experiences

By Published:

(WTNH)–There’s no debate who the Yankees starting first baseman is this season. Greg Bird is hoping to put a full season of work in this year.

A couple of freak injuries have sidlelined Bird for the better part of two seasons. The sweet-swinging lefty proved late last season during the Yankees playoff run that he has All-Star potential.

Bird, like many, hopes he can stay healthy for the whole season.

“That’s my plan. That’s what I plan on doing. I put in the time, and now it’s just about going and playing. Some things you can’t control, and you just kind of have to roll with the punches,” Bird said.

“They’re not enjoyable experiences, but they’re valuable. You learn a lot. That’s kind of my motto. Keep building, keep fine-tuning my game and myself, and those things can help that.”

Bird hit .300 after returning to the New York line-up last August.

