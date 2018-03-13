Amtrak restores service between Boston and New York for Wednesday

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(Photo: Shutterstock)

(WTNH)–Amtrak has restored service between Boston and New York for Wednesday following Tuesday’s winter storm.

Modified service will continue in the morning, with full service resuming in the afternoon.

All service is expected to operate as scheduled, with the exception of the following Acela trains:

-2150 will terminate at New York Penn Station, and will not travel to Boston South Station

-2153 will originate from New York Penn Station,, and will depart from Boston Station

-2151 will originate from New York Penn Station, and will not depart form Boston Station

-2190 is cancelled

Customers will be re-accommodated on trains with similar departure times. You can check Amtrak.com or your smartphone app for more information. Anyone planning to travel should check their train status prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s