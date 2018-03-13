Amtrak restores service between Boston and New York for Wednesday

(WTNH)–Amtrak has restored service between Boston and New York for Wednesday following Tuesday’s winter storm.

Modified service will continue in the morning, with full service resuming in the afternoon.

All service is expected to operate as scheduled, with the exception of the following Acela trains:

-2150 will terminate at New York Penn Station, and will not travel to Boston South Station

-2153 will originate from New York Penn Station,, and will depart from Boston Station

-2151 will originate from New York Penn Station, and will not depart form Boston Station

-2190 is cancelled

Customers will be re-accommodated on trains with similar departure times. You can check Amtrak.com or your smartphone app for more information. Anyone planning to travel should check their train status prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.