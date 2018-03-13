Nor’easter disrupts train service in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The third nor’easter has disrupted train service for the state Tuesday.

On Tuesday Amtrak announced that service between Boston, Mass. and New York City has been suspended for the remainder of the day because of the winter storm.

Officials say this suspension is including Acela Express and Northeast Regional between the two northeast cities. Also trains (182(13),184(13)) between Washington and New York are canceled.

The railroad service says the modified service is not operating between Albany, N.Y., and Boston Tuesday, which includes:

Lake Shore Limited Service: 448 and 449

Trains 55(13) and 56(13), the Vermonter is canceled between St. Albans, VT and New York, the train will run as scheduled between New York and Washington.

Amtrak Downeaster Services: 686, 687, 688, 689

Railroad officials say service will be restored pending on improved conditions.

The railroad service is advising passengers to check on Amtrak.com or on the app for updated train availability.

Metro-North Railroad has also experienced delays and cancellations Tuesday morning due to the storm.

The railroad service reported on Twitter that the New Canaan Branch was experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes around 8:48 a.m.

While in the city of New Haven, train #1541 was schedule to leave at 8:19 a.m. for Grand Central Terminal, but was cancelled due to mechanical issues in West Haven. They say customers were accommodated by train #1545, which departed at 8:50 a.m.

Metro-North is advising passengers to allow for extra time and to be careful walking on stairs, waiting on platforms and getting on and off the trains.

