OXFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — A body has been discovered in Naugatuck State Forest in Connecticut.

State police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene near Old Litchfield Turnpike in Oxford around 3:15 p.m. Monday. Police say the cause of death does not appear to be criminal, and there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released.

The untimely death remains under investigation.